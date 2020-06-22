Hosbec re-elects Toni Mayor for the fourth time with the sector facing its biggest challenge in years

COSTA BLANCA hoteliers’ association Hosbec recently celebrated the general assembly scheduled for March 31.

Held just before the State of Alarm was lifted, the meeting was a video conference although Hosbec president was accompanied by the regional government’s Tourism Secretary by Francesc Colomer, Herick Campos, director general of the Valencia region’s Tourist Board, and Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez.

Toni Mayor, re-elected for the fourth time, warned that while the European Union was a unifying body prepared to provide funds to refloat tourism, the Spanish government needed to treat the industry as an strategic sector for the economy of the country as well as the Continent.