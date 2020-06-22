Good Morning Malaga! Welcome to Clear Skies Warm Weather and the New “Normality” !!

Good Morning to all our fantastic readers across Spain and especially our loyal Costa del Sol family, let’s all enjoy the rest of the year together and celebrate the New “Normality”!

Firstly, the weather forecast for today couldn’t be any better, bright clear skies with warm temperatures and a slight breeze, perfect!

Secondly, businesses are whirring back into action and brushing off the cobwebs, people are going back to work at last-Hurray!

Thirdly, Airports are beginning to welcome back the “Golden Gooses” of Spains economy- The Tourists-Hurray on that too!

Fourthly, and most importantly, the virus that caused all the problems is slowly but surely disappearing. The levels now are almost the same as when the nightmare started, Pedro Sanchez and his government did a fantastic job, they reacted quicker than any other country, they kept us informed, they gave us hope, thank you Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez, and Thank You Spain!!

Fifthly, there is no fifthly, besides, it doesn’t even sound right lol! All I can say is that we got through this together so let’s carry on together. The EWN staff and writers braved the dark cold nights, the bad news, the horrible stories that had to be written, the depression and the loneliness, to bring you, our loyal readers, the news.

So let’s be happy and grateful we are here to experience our new “freedom” and remember one thing if nothing else, Thousands Didn’t Make It…TW.