Firefighters to the rescue of injured climber in Bunyola mountains in Spain’s holiday favourite Mallorca

IT was firefighters to the rescue when a climber fell and injured himself in the so-called Silicona way in Bunyola’s Sa Gubia mountains on Sunday.

The Mallorca firefighting service reported on social media that its mountain rescue team went to the 21-year old’s assistance after a callout from the 112 emergency service.

-- Advertisement --



The young sportsman had the accident on the last leg of his climb, suffering a possible broken ankle. The team had to stretcher him down and get him to a medical centre.

Also taking part in the rescue effort were Bunyola local police and Civil Protection, Guardia Civil and SAMU 061 health emergency personnel.