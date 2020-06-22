EWN Exclusive: Young Couple with New born Baby Forced to Sleep in their Car as Romanian Squatters Posess Home!!

EXCLUSIVE: Young Couple Arrive at Their Home at Riveria Calahonda on Spain’s Costa del Sol to find it has been Taken over by a Family of Romanian Squatters!

A desperate plea for help is being launched to find temporary accommodation for a young couple that were forced to sleep in their car last week with a two-week-old newborn baby girl.

Marc Holmes, 32, drove all the way from the UK through France to pick up his partner and daughter from Madrid with the deeds to his grandfather’s townhouse, situated between Marbella and Fuengirola.

Apart from the car breaking down in France, all was going to plan and the couple looked forward to starting their new life in Calahonda – that was until Marc realised the awful truth, someone was already living there!

While his Filipino girlfriend, 30, was patiently waiting in the car outside Marc noticed the main gate, normally locked, was wide open. Upon walking to the front door he was ‘greeted’ by a burly looking eastern-European man that asked him what he was doing there in his house!

“I will call the police,” said the man, and so he did, when the four Guardia Civil arrived they were presented with a ‘contract’ and immediately turned to Marc with a look that made him realise it was fake.

“We get these all the time,” said the officer, who was very helpful and advised Marc to go to Fuengirola police station and report the crime. Marc drove there, family on board, and, after spending time explaining what had happened and showing the officer the deeds to the property, he was told it would take at least a MONTH to get a judge to review the case and make a decision!

So there we have it, a tale of two cities, imagine if that happened to you, stuck in Spain without a roof over your head with a two-week baby girl and partner stuck in a car and boiling in the red-hot sun.

Appeal on behalf of the Family

Marc Holmes has agreed to allow his phone number to be published, he is asking anyone, anywhere, to help them find someone to stay until the case is heard and they can get their home back, his number is – 0044-7484 833924 or you can contact the EWN and we will pass on the details to him.

Surely, out of the thousands of EWN readers, somebody knows someone who could put them up for a short time? TW