€400,000 to keep businesses afloat in Orihuela on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Businesses in Orihuela are invited to apply for a share of €400,000 aid to try to alleviate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

AFTER months of closure and an uncertain future, the town council’s Department of Commerce has pooled cash from a number of departments to support traders and avoid closures.

Councillor for Trade and Industry, Victor Bernabeu, said: “The aid is aimed at the business community of Orihuela to mitigate as far as possible the negative effects of the health pandemic caused by the Covid-19.

“We offering help to a sector that has been severely affected during these months, in order to help them resume and keep their businesses open,” explained Bernabeu, adding: “The different municipal areas have made a great effort to move forward with this aid.”

A meeting will be held on Thursday, June 25, after which details on how to apply for assistance will be announced.