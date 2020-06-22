Dog owners in Costa Almeria town Adra told to clean up pooch pee

ADRA council has told dog owners they must clean up their pooches’ pee.

The local authority has made it obligatory for dog owners to use a sanitiser bottle to dilute their dogs’ urine if they piddle in the street.

Hence owners taking their pets out for walkies now have go equipped not only with a bag to pick up doggie doo, but also with what the council specifies should be “a bottle of water mixed with vinegar or any non-soapy sanitising products, which is neither corrosive or toxic.”

The rule comes under a modification to the Adra by-law on Animal Ownership and Protection, and got the administration’s unanimous backing.

Animal Protection councillor Elisa Fernandez explained the measure had been agreed with animal protection organisations, “hence it takes into account their considerations and concerns.”

The council said it will be running an awareness-raising campaign via social media, signs, public information radio ads, and through giving out materials.

“Public health and hygiene is always priority for the council and this measure also means a considerable improvement for the image of our town”, affirmed Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes.