Despite Steady Declines Madrid Continues to be Spain’s Region with Most Covid-19 New Cases & Fatalities

Despite steady declines, Madrid continues to be Spain’s region with the most Covid-19 infections and fatalities to date, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of new infections slightly increased to 141 on Sunday across the country – seven more than Saturday (134). Of these, most continue to occur in Madrid (32), Catalunia (23) and Aragon (33). On a positive note Asturias, Ceuta and Melilla have not reported any new cases in the last seven days. In terms of hospitalisations section, there were 99 patients receiving hospital during the last seven days (two less than yesterday), of which five are still receiving intensive care treatment.

Spain’s official Covid-19 death toll has risen to 28,323 victims, which includes 29 people who have died in the last seven days. Again Madrid is the region that has suffered the most deaths from coronavirus in all of Spain, registering 8,416 fatalities followed by Catalonia (5,666), Castilla-La Mancha (3,022 deaths), Castilla y León (2,777), Basque Country (1,555), Valencia (1,431), Andalusia (1,426), Aragon (911), Gailicia (619), Navarra (528), Extremadura (519), La Rioja (365), Asturia (333), Balearic Islands (224), Cantabria (216), Canary Islands (162), Murcia (147), Ceuta (4) and Melilla (2).