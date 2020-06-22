DEJA VU: Barcelona Forced to Close Beaches for Overcrowding AGAIN

Barcelona has been forced to close some of its beaches again due to overcrowding this weekend.

THE beaches of Sant Marti were closed as distances of 1.5 metres could not be maintained to prevent risk of any Covid-19 cntagion, according to Barcelona’s Police authorities and Urban Guard. The beaches that were most overcrowded include Nova Icaria, Nova Bar Mella and Llevant. Restrictions were therefore imposed until 7pm on Sunday June 21.

However, the beaches of Ciutat Vella were less crowded and therefore avoided restrictions, according to Barcelona Town Hall. The police and authorities urge the public to check out how busy their preferred beach area is before visiting, by checking online on www.barcelona.cat/platges. The closures and tighter restrictions follow scenes of exceptionally busy beaches from last weekend (Sunday June 14) across Barcelona, with people wearing no face masks and failing to respect social distancing at several beaches, as reported.