Costa del Sol Asks Residents in Malaga to Be Prudent and Responsible on This San Juan

The delegate of the Junta de Andalucia in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has asked residents on the Costa del Sol to be prudent and responsible this Tuesday on San Juan.

ALTHOUGH all official celebrations of San Juan have been cancelled, undoubtedly, some residents will try to go to the beach to carry on with their traditions. Navarro insists that this year San Juan will be “atypical” because “the recommendations on behalf of the Junta made to all the municipalities is that all parties and activities be suspended.”

Not only will these activities be suspended, but most likely, municipalities will prohibit people on the beach past their closing times. Furthermore, she notes that there will be a special interest in ensuring that there are no agglomerations or concentrations of people at the beach.

-- Advertisement --



Navarro insists that there will be plenty more years of San Juan which can be enjoyed in a more free and relaxed way. This year “we must contain ourselves, be prudent, and be responsible,” she argues.