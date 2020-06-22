Confirmed expat Covid-19 case in Costa Almeria village Piedra Amarilla prompts British-run bars to keep doors shut as precaution

THE confirmation an expat has tested positive for Covid-19 in the tiny Costa Almeria village of Piedra Amarilla in Partaloa has prompted local two British-run bars and a community centre to keep their doors shut until July 3 as a precaution.

Partaloa Council reported the news that a coronavirus case had been detected in the locality on Friday, but reassured residents the situation was “under control” and that the health authorities were studying who the man had been in contact with in accordance with protocols.

The owners of both the Sunburnt Arms and Lorena’s Cafe-Bar, as well as the Hub Community Centre, decided to shut their doors until they met with Mayor Maria Lopez on Monday morning to discuss the situation.

They have now reported that despite the mayor giving both bars and enterprises the green light to reopen today as normal, they have taken the collective decision to remain closed until July 3.

Posting on social media, Partaloa councillor Steve Conroy commented, “They made this decision to ensure the safety of the communities they serve, the safety of their families and staff, even though they have been advised that they can reopen.”

The councillor praised both bars and the centre for their cooperation, and said that throughout this “difficult period” they had “acted in an exemplary way to ensure the safety of their customers.”

Conroy also reminded residents of the need to “strictly adhere” to health safety rules.

“I know a case of Covid-19 in the village came both as a shock and a wake-up call to everyone in the village,” he commented.

“It shows the need to still be vigilant.”