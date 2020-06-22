British tourists warned to stay safe as temperatures rocket

BRITS heading to Spain this week have been warned to stay safe as temperatures soar to 100 degrees farenheit.

Holidaymakers arriving at Spanish resorts as flights resume in the post COVID-19 lockdown ‘new normal’ are walking into blistering temperatures as a heatwave grips the country.

Inland cities of Sevilla and Cordoba are set to hit 41 degrees this week, while coastal resorts in Andalucia could be reaching 36 or more. The weather warning is due to hot air being blown into Europe from Africa.

-- Advertisement --



Weather agency Aemet has also warned of strong winds, that could disguise the scorching temperatures for visiting tourists.

Aemet have issued “maximum temperature” warnings for Madrid, Castilla y Lyon, Castillia La Mancha and Andalucia.

Temperatures in Almeria and the Costa del Sol are forecast to be 36 degrees, 35 in Murcia and 34 in Mallorca. Spain’s capital Madrid is could reach 36 degrees.

Aemet warned to expect these high day time temperatures to last until at least the weekend.