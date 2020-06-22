BREAKING UK: Covid-19 deaths at lowest since March

The UK has announced its lowest number of Covid-19 deaths since mid-March, the Department of Health has revealed.

THE latest figures show that 15 more people have died of Covid-19 as of last night. This leaves the total number of deaths to the virus in the UK at 42,647.

Health chiefs also reported that up to 9am this morning, 139,659 tests had been carried out and 958 had shown positive results. Overall 8,029,757 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the UK with 305,289 cases confirmed positive.