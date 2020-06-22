BREAKING NEWS: Two Men Found with Stab Wounds at Park In Manchester

A Massive police cordon has been put in place at a Manchester beauty spot after two men were found stabbed.

Met police say they believe the scene at Clayton Vale country park is an ‘isolated incident’ and are not treating it as a terror attack at the moment. A statement said: Police were called at around 11.10 pm last night to reports of two men being stabbed on Bank Street.

“Both men – aged in their 20s – were taken to hospital for treatment,” GMP said in a statement. More to follow on this breaking news story.