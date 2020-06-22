Black bank manager wrongly arrested to sue Met for ‘racial profiling’

Dale Semper worked as a high street bank manager to afford a comfortable lifestyle for himself and his family

A black man with an expensive car, he says it was normal for him to be pulled over by the police.

In August 2017, Semper was driving his partners Mini when they were pulled over by police. “They rushed up to the car, banging on the window, shouting “get out, get out of the car. They handcuffed me. They said they were arresting me – I said ‘for what? You got the wrong guy’,”.

Semper, 38, and his lawyer say the police were incapable of accepting a black man could have money without illegal activity behind it and due to that are preparing to sue the force.

His home was searched for firearms, (none were discovered), and he was held on alleged money laundering charges.

At the police station he was interrogated about the alleged crimes, and this, he says is when the other comments began: How does someone like you afford these two cars? How can someone like you live here and be so successful? How can someone like you afford that watch, that car, this home?

It was clear to Semper that by “someone” the officers meant a black person.

The police froze his bank accounts whilst they were investigating.