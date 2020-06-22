Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, …… Dare you say it a third time?

Beetlejuice 2 – Please tell me it’s true

FOR decades there have been rumours, discussions behind closed doors, and whispers in dark corners of the possibility of a sequel to the 1980’s cult classic Beetlejuice.

With Beetlejuice the musical a hit on Broadway, though it has unfortunately now closed it did become hugely popular, and pulling in younger fans, the lasting success of Beetlejuice is certainly unequivocal.

As usual any details are being kept tightly under wraps by Warner Bros, but recent whispers have revealed that they are apparently in talks with title star, Michael Keaton, to reprise his role of the chaotic host with the most.

The actor said back in 2014 that the only sequel of any of his movies he would seriously consider would be Beetlejuice 2, and writer Tim Burton has long said that a reprise of the character in movie form could only be played by Keaton.

Warner Brothers are thought to be interested in having Tim Burton return to direct the sequel. Fans of the outrageous character consider this absolutely essential, who else could possibly embody the unique style he brought to the character in the original movie?

Writer Mike Vukadinovich, known for TV shows ‘Runaways’ and ‘Kidding’, is allegedly on board to pen the script, but the plot line remains a tightly guarded secret.

Rumours have suggested that perhaps we will see the daughter of Lydia, the ghost loving teen from the first movie, return to the house, being dragged into her own supernatural adventure by the ‘Host with the most.’

Current conditions have pushed back the progress of many productions, and its safe to assume Beetlejuice 2 is no different, but for worldwide fans it seems more promising now than ever, that a sequel is going to happen.

I really do hope so!