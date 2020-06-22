Balearic Islands register Spain’s highest tally of gender violence deaths

MORE gender-based violence victims have died at the hands of their partners or former partners in relation to population size in the Balearic Islands than in any other region of Spain, a new report shows.

The Domestic and Gender Violence Observatory study into the 1,000 deaths of women in Spain between 2003 and April last year revealed there were 36 gender-based violence murders in the archipelago over that period, or a ratio of 4.9.

The national average is 3.1.

The worst year for gender violence deaths on the islands was 2016, when there were six.

The report also showed that in 80 per cent of the cases in the Balearics the victim had not reported the partner or ex-partner prior to their death.