Age in Spain launches residency helpline for retirement age expats in run up to end of Brexit transition period

AGE in Spain has launched a new helpline for British retirement age expats unsure about how to apply for Spanish residency in the run-up to the end of the Brexit transition period, scheduled for December 31.

The Age in Spain Residency Helpline for over-65s “is here to help older British people to navigate the complex Spanish residency system”, the charity said, providing one-to-one support by telephone, live chat and email.

In the Balearic Islands and Cataluña, there is extra help for more vulnerable older people who need support because of barriers such as language, capacity and lack of access to a computer. Specially trained volunteer helpers will enable them to get their paperwork in place and to apply for residency.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Age in Spain to target help to the over 65s who need it most”, commented Age in Spain President, Judy Arnold-Boakes.

“We have been supporting British people in Spain for over 30 years, and this project will enable us to provide the time and caring support that more vulnerable British people need in order to get through the residency process.”

The service is one of several projects being funded by the UK Government’s Foreign and Commonwealth office (the UK National Support Fund).

“You don’t have to be old to be baffled about the residency application process. But if you are older, you may have trouble in dealing with technology, you might have sight and hearing problems, you might have difficulty getting out and about and you might have no family nearby to support you.

“We are providing the time and personal support to the people who might otherwise be overlooked and who need to get their residency sorted as the UK prepares to leave the EU.” said Judy.

Specially trained volunteers supported by a small professional staff team provide the helpline and outreach services.

The charity asks anyone needing assistance with completing a residency application, or knows someone who does, can call them on (34) 932 209 741, or visit the Age in Spain website for more information: www.ageinspain.org/residency-helpline.

Anyone interested in being a part of the residency helpline and becoming a volunteer should check out the Age in Spain website for more information and to apply: www.ageinspain.org/volunteer.