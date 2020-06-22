Age Concern’s charity shop in Los Boliches reopens to queues on its first day on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Upon reaching the street in the Los Boliches area of Fuengirola, where Age Concern’s charity shop is celebrating its first day of reopening I need only to follow the queue to find it.

THE shop had opened its doors 20 minutes ago and customers were eager to get inside. Upon entering I can see why the shop has been laid out in a spacious way both to leave the correct distance for social distancing and to allow wheelchairs to move freely. The rails are stocked well with clean, bright summer wear and ornaments and pictures are beautifully displayed.

The volunteers have taken great care with laying brightly coloured tape on the floor to guide you through the shop, there are gloves and hand sanitiser at the door.

Every single person I speak to is welcoming, happy and chatty, great customer service.

Charity Secretary Steve Marshall told me that ”People have been knocking on the doors whilst we were setting up the shop, looking forward to getting in. The shop is a focal point in the community and visitors not only come to buy but they come for help and advice, whether they need welfare care or a driver etc.”

Looking further through the shop I can see that the stock is in great condition, clean and some even looks brand new. However, the charity is always accepting donations as I’m sure this stock will move quickly.

Therefore if you have anything you think would benefit them it can be taken to 56 Calle Francisco Cano in Los Boliches or contact the charity on telephone number 652 537 615.