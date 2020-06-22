30-year-old accused of fatally slitting his father’s throat on the Costa Blanca remanded into custody

A 30-year-old accused of fatally slitting his father’s throat in Albatera on the Costa Blanca has been remanded into custody without bail.

THE suspect was arrested on Friday, June 19, for the alleged murder of his 60-year-old father.

And he appeared before a duty judge this morning at the Orihuela Court of First Instance, who ordered his provisional detention in prison, while the murder investigation continues.

Local police officers arrested the alleged assailant after he barricaded himself in the garage before attempting to escape after allegedly murdering his father, who was found with his throat slit at the family home in Calle La Cruz de Albatera.