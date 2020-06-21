WATCH: Wildfire still raging in Mojacar’s Sierra Cabrera on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A WILDFIRE is still raging in the Sierra Cabrera in popular holiday resort Mojacar on Spain’s Costa Almeria on Sunday night.

#IFMojácar (#Almería), ACTIVO. Labores de extinción grabadas desde el helicóptero MA-70 (#Brica de #Cártama) en las que se observa la certera descarga de un helicóptero bombardero de gran capacidad. Zveřejnil(a) Plan Infoca dne Neděle 21. června 2020



The blaze broke out early afternoon in an area of steep, easily burning terrain in Llanos de Anton in Carboneras, the Andalucia Infoca wildfire prevention service reported.

The latest Infoca update says there are seven helicopters and five planes battling to put out the fire, along with seven groups of forest firefighters.