Watch the Video: Disturbing Scenes in Stuttgart Germany as Rioters and Looters Besiege the City

Riots and looting gripped Stuttgart in the early hours as Police handed over the city to rebels.

The southwestern German city witnesses a horrific night of rioting and looting, with several police officers injured as thousands of people, took to the city center. “The situation is completely out of control,” the police said. A dispute between two gangs of immigrants, the Kurds and the Turks, was thought to be the cause.

Watch the video, credit of ISC Research-Twitter.

Criminals immigrants destroyed a police van in downtown Stuttgart overnight as looting & riots occurred



With scenes resembling states across America involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, the protesters virtually had full control of the city and the authorities for a while had to stand back helpless while reinforcements were rushed to the area.

Several arrests were made, a police spokesman said, adding that he did not have a firm figure of the number detained, rioters were throwing stones and bottles at police and plundering stores after smashing shop windows.

Many police officers were hurt, it is understood a few seriously, and are receiving critical care at a local hospital.

Tensions built up shortly after midnight when increasing numbers of people began gathering close to the city’s biggest square, the Schlossplatz, suddenly, clashes broke out between several small groups, shops along the neighbouring Koenigstrasse, a key shopping thoroughfare, were attacked and looted. The area was calm this morning as police took back control and a clean-up of the damage began.