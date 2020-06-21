Urgent Appeal to Readers in Costa Blanca as a 17-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing in Alicante’s Elche

The Local Police and Guardia Civil in Elche has put out an urgent appeal to residents in Costa Blanca after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Alicante’s Elche area on Thursday.

Her name is Maria Fernanda Gutierrez, she is 17 years old and she has brown hair and green eyes. She is of a slim build and is around 1.60m tall. Maria was last seen in the town of Elche on Thursday.

Given the long period of time since the young girl was last seen, the Guardia Civil and Local Police have launched an urgent appeal via social media for residents to help find her and get her back home safely.

If anyone has any information about the girl or her whereabouts, they must call 062, 091 or 112. They can also get into contact with SOS Desaparecidos at 642 650 775 or 649 952 957.