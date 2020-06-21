UK Weather: Britain set to Swelter in Temperatures Hotter than Tenerife next Week

After a week of torrential downpours and thunderstorms, temperatures are expected to rise into the high 20s as a welcome spell of dry, sunny weather arrives in the coming days.

There was a wet start today for most of the UK but this soon make way for a cloudy and generally breezy day. Temperatures are cooler in the northwest and warmer in the southeast, reaching around 22C in London.

The Met Office has forecast that in the coming week there will be warm weather and plenty of sunshine to bask in.

Deputy chief meteorologist Martin Young said: “By the middle of next week we’ll see temperatures across much of England and Wales widely climbing into the mid to high 20s Celsius and it will probably be hot in parts of southern and eastern England, as temperatures peak close to 30C, which is hotter at the moment than Teneriffe in Spain.

Spain opens borders to British tourists

Spain has announced it is ready to welcome British tourists and no quarantine will be necessary, although there will be strict checks in place. This is expected to open the flood gates to the pent-up demand of holidaymakers to Spain. Tour operators are already reporting a surge in demand over the weekend from sunseekers wanting to return to Europes No 1 destination, Spain!