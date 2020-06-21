UK Thames Valley Police Name Reading Park Terror Incident Suspect

Thames Valley Police have identified the suspect responsible for the fatal stabbings at yesterday’s Reading park terror incident.

THE suspect is believed to be a 25-year old Libyan asylum seeker named Khairi Saadallah. The Thames Valley Police’ Counter Terrorism Policing have declared the stabbing attack as a terror incident, as reported. The attack resulted in three fatalities and several other people injured requiring hospital treatment. The investigation is now being handled by the UK’s counter-terrorism police.