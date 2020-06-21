UK Reading Terror Incident Update: Three Stabbed to Death

Following today’s terror-related park incident in Berkshire’s Reading, it’s understood that there are three fatalities.

Local police have now confirmed the victims were stabbed. “A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” stated Thames Valley Police, as reported. Several air ambulances arrived on the scene to treat the injured.

The police officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody. According to the Press Association, the arrested man is believed to be Libyan. The “terror incident” happened shortly after a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest at the park earlier today. However, local police believe the attack was not connected to the protest.

After hearing about the incident, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”

In a Twitter post, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, added: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.”