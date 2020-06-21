Tragic Car Accident in Costa del Sol’s Estepona Results in a Fatality

An 82-year-old man has sadly passed away this after a tragic car accident in Costa del Sol’s Estepona.
According to the 112 Emergency Services in Andalucia, the elderly man was driving near a cliff in the municipality of Estepona, in Malaga, when his vehicle flew off of a ravine.
Relatives of the victim had alerted the coordination centre about the man’s disappearance after they lost contact with him on Saturday at around 8:00 p.m. when he said he was on his way to his home.
Sadly, this Sunday the Local Police, Civil Guard and Public Company of Health Emergencies certified his death after they found his car located in a gorge on the MA-8301 road, which connects Estepona with the population centre of Los Reales.
Police sources predict that the accident which caused his death happened as he was trying to carry out a manoeuvre.