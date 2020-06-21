These Holiday Destinations Will Pay for Some of Your Travel Expenses in a Bid to Encourage Tourism

The coronavirus crisis has stifled the travel and hospitality industry in an unprecedented manner and in a bid to encourage tourism, these destinations have agreed to pay for some of their visitor’s travel expenses.

For example, the Hotel Association for Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, the Riviera Maya, Cozumel and the Gran Costa Maya have launched a campaign that will offer discounts on hotel reservations until August 15, 2020, which includes two free nights for each two paid nights, free stays for up to two children, two additional days on their car rental and 20% discounts on services such as theme parks, golf courses and spas.

Sicily has also announced that it will subsidise half of the flight costs and up to a third of their hotel or hostel stay. The regional government has also agreed to offer free entry to visitors at museums and shows.

-- Advertisement --



Other nations such as Belgium have decided to give its residents €300 and 10 train vouchers in order to encourage national tourism.