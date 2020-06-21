Spanish Association wants to See Videogames Receive Same Financial Support as Films

AS Spain emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, many trade bodies are doing all that they can to protect the financial interests of their members and the Spanish Videogames Association (AEVI) has proposed that videogames should receive the same options as other entertainment business.

They want to see companies treated as well as film producers and receive a 30 per cent deduction in corporation tax for all investments over €100,000 with a maximum allowance of €10 million for each production in order to ensure companies remain in Spain.