Shaggy-Haired Brits May Finally Get Cut and Blow Dry From July 4

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce this week that barbers and hairdressers will be able to finally open their doors to customers from July 4.

THE move will certainly be welcomed by individuals who have not had a hair cut – or at least a professional one – in around 13 weeks since the lockdown started. The announcement, of course, will also bring a huge relief to approximately 33,000 hairdressers and beauticians across the country, particularly as a large majority of them are self-employed or small business owners. However, it’s not yet clear whether the Government will allow nail bars and beauty salons to open on July 4 as well.

When hairdressers and barbers open in early July, which is dependent on the two-meter rule being scrapped, they will be expected to adhere to strict safety measures. This includes thorough cleaning and disinfecting of equipment. Hairdressers/barbers will also be expected to wear a full-face plastic visor to prevent any Covid-19 infection risk.