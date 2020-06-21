Locked Up and Abused: Missing Woman in Costa Blanca’s Alicante is Found After Enduring Months of Sexual and Physical Abuse

Troubling news has emerged from Costa Blanca as a woman who was reported missing has been found locked up in a flat after having endured months of restless physical and sexual abuse.

According to National Police investigations, the man, who has now been arrested, had made a deal with the woman’s mother. The missing woman was forced to marry the man in order to give her residency in Spain.

However, this individual is believed to have assaulted the woman physically, sexually, and verbally on a daily basis. He kept her locked away in the apartment with the help of two of his family members who have also been arrested.

The woman was declared missing a few months ago and officers found that she was allegedly kept locked away against her will in her husband’s home.

Once they arrived, they found the woman locked up and firefighters were called to free her and remove her from the flat through one of the windows.