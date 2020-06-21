Lets Book a Night at the Pub!- UK Minister Matt Hancock says Drinkers may need to Register Online before going out with friends

The government is considering plans that mean People would need to register before going to the pub, Matt Hancock said today.

The Health Secretary confirmed the options, including ordering drinks using an app, are being considered as ways to make it ‘safe’ to reopen the hospitality industry.

Mr. Hancock insisted that the government is ‘on plan’ to get more sectors of the economy up and running on July 4. Boris Johnson is expected to announce this week that the two-meter social distancing rule is being halved.

New Zealand implemented similar rules recently which allow for easier tracking of customers if someone who went to the venue is found to have been infected. The PM is set to unveil a new ‘one metre plus’ rule within days and give Britons the green light for holidays and haircuts as he tries to breathe life back into the economy.