Important Measures for Residents and Business Owners in Spain’s Costa del Sol Under The New Normality

Now that Spain has officially entered the ‘new normality’ here are some of the regulations regarding capacity levels for business owners to take note of now that Costa del Sol has entered the ‘new normality’.

Hospitality and Restaurant Services

Capacity: 75% Inside (on the bar or table service) with 1.5 metre safety distance and maximum groups of 25 people. 100% Outside on the terraces with maximum groups of 25 people.

Celebration Halls

Capacity: 75%, Maximum capacity inside 250 and 350 outside.

Clubs

Capacity: 40% inside on tables, 25 people per table or group. 75% on terraces and 25 people per table or group

Theme Parks

Capacity: 60% in total, 50% capacity on rides with at least 1.5 metre distance between passengers.

Ferias and Romerias

Not recommended

Private Vehicles

Capacity: As many seats as possible and the vehicle is able to transport. Use of masks is exempt for those who live in the same residence.

Public Transport

Capacity: 100% whilst always trying to ensure the maximum distance between passengers. Use of masks is mandatory here