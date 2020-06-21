Illegal immigrants trying to reach Spain intercepted just off shore of Costa Almeria holiday resort Mojacar

NATIONAL police have arrested two North Africans for skippering a boatload of illegal immigrants, which was intercepted just a short distance off the coast of Costa Almeria holiday resort Mojacar earlier this month.

Police reported the six-metre long rubber dinghy had set out from the coast of Morocco to try and reach the Spanish coast with 14 Algerians on board, each paying the equivalent of some €1,000 to make the crossing.

Investigations revealed that one of the Algerians, a 21-year old, had been the contact on the ground for the organised network behind the transport of illegal immigrants across the Mediterranean. Police said it was this young man who negotiated the price of the immigrants’ passage and who told them where to sit on the boat.

A 24-year old turned out to be the individual who steered the dinghy.

Both are being held in prison awaiting trial on charges of crimes against foreign citizens.