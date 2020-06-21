Germany’s Recent Coronavirus Outbreaks Result in TRIPLING R Rate

Germany’s coronavirus R rate has almost tripled to 2.88 today from 1.06 on Friday, according to the country’s Robert Koch Institute.

YESTERDAY, the R rate was reported to be 1.79, according to RKI which has been publishing the country’s Covid-19 statistics since the start of the pandemic. Basically, an R rate of 2.88 means that for every 100 people who contract the Covid-19 infection, another 288 are likely to become infected as a result. However, all countries must aim for an R rate of less than one to contain the virus.

RKI attributes the worrying spike in Germany’s R rate to a variety of recent outbreaks in hospitals, nursing homes, asylum seeker centres, as well as several outbreaks in the country’s slaughterhouses. The latest outbreak at Toennies’ slaughterhouse in Northern Germany resulted in 657 positive cases, as reported. As well as all employees being tested, about 7,000 people are now under quarantine. The country’s health officials also decided to close local schools and childcare centres as a safety precaution.