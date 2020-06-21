First 20 British Tourists to Spain Refused Boarding

A British Airways flight left for Madrid today leaving 20 British tourists with booked tickets stranded in London, according to Spain’s 20minutos.

IT is understood that around 20 British passengers booked to travel to Madrid today were not allowed to board the plane, due to a misunderstanding between Spain and UK airports and Governments. According to an unimpressed Spanish passenger who was unable to travel back to Spain accompanied by his British girlfriend, “BA said that the Spanish Government had not notified them of the opening of borders for British citizens.”

“We were confident that we would not have any problems travelling together to Spain because from June 21 the British could also enter Spain,” explained the affected passenger upon arrival to Madrid’s Barajas Airport. “But they told us that Spain’s Government did not provide adequate communication to prepare and that it was Spain’s fault.”

However, he added that “although the British tourists were denied the flight to Madrid, Britons who were residents in Spain were allowed to embark the plane.” Spanish airports today received their first international tourists from European destinations such as Paris, Milan and Berlin, now that the State of Alarm has finally ended.