COVID Outbreak in German Slaughterhouse Will Affect Lidl and Aldi in Europe But Not Their Outlets in Spain

Germany has recently suffered the worst outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe this, in turn, has affected Lidl and Aldi supermarkets across Europe, however, Spain assures they are not affected by this outbreak.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 slaughterhouse workers in the town of Guetersloh in Germany tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected manufacturer is the partner of the main supermarket’s in the country: Lidl, Aldi, and Rewe.

Many media outlets are trying to disprove that the transmission of the coronavirus via food is highly unlikely, however, there have been doubts raised about this issue.

Spain has thankfully dodged a bullet as Aldi has assured that their outlets in Spain have “no relationship whatsoever with the German meat company where the coronavirus outbreak has been identified” instead “100% of its fresh meat in Aldi Spain is of national origin”.

Similarly, Lidl has pointed out that it does not sell meat from that supplied in Spain.