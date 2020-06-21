Confidence in Spain’s Tourism Returns as Country Registers Just One Covid-19 Death in Last 24 hours

Confidence in Spain as a tourist destination from Costa Blanca to Costa del Sol is returning quickly as the country registers just one Covid-19 death in thee last 24 hours, compared to seven yesterday.

The number of new infections have slightly increased to 141 today – just seven more than yesterday (134). Of these, most continue to occur in Madrid (32), Catalonia (23) and Aragon (33). On a positive note, Asturias, Ceuta and Melilla have not reported any new cases of the disease in the last seven days. There are fewer hospitalisations too, with 99 patients currently reported to be recovering in hospital (two less than yesterday), of which five are receiving intensive care treatment.

Spain’s official Covid-19 death toll has risen to 28,323 victims to date, which includes 29 people who have died in the last seven days. Madrid continues to be the region that has suffered the most deaths from coronavirus across Spain with 8,416 fatalities, followed by Catalonia (5,666), Castilla-La Mancha (3,022 deaths), Castilla y León (2,777), Basque Country (1,555), Valencia (1,431), Andalusia (1,426), Aragon (911), Gailicia (619), Navarra (528), Extremadura (519), La Rioja (365), Asturia (333), Balearic Islands (224), Cantabria (216), Canary Islands (162), Murcia (147), Ceuta (4) and Melilla (2).

According to the Ministry of Health, the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Ceuta, Extremadura, Galicia, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra and La Rioja have not reported any Covid-19 fatalities in the last seven days.