Brits with Second Homes in Spain from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca Celebrate ‘NO Quarantine’ Return

Today’s news that British citizens will be allowed to enter Spain without the threat of quarantine from June 21 has been particularly celebrated by those with second homes in the country, but haven’t been allowed back because of the lockdown.

However, many British and European expats are not looking forward to the influx of UK tourists because they fear another outbreak. Euro Weekly News readers shared their views on Facebook. Theresa Attwood, for example, rightly pointed out that many British families with second homes in Spain will want to come out to “check they don’t have squatters”.

That’s the position Yvonne Harrop from the UK is in. “Our apartment block has a few squatters in and although our Spanish neighbour keeps an eye on it, it’s a worry,” she confirmed. “We’ve had our property for 15 years. Obviously like all Brits. I have to work until 67 and although I’ve already worked 39 years full time, I would love to come and live there. So it annoys me when I hear some expats saying they don’t want the Brits back. I deserve to be there as much as them, I pay all my council rates etc.”

-- Advertisement --



Yet, many British expats have made it clear they don’t want the British tourists back, at least not while the UK still has a long way to control the virus, compared to Spain. “In Spain we have our numbers way down due to a strict quarantine and now with England’s numbers over 1,300 daily, that is NOT good news for Spain, especially due to ‘No self isolation’,” fears expat Lorraine Best. “This is a mistake waiting for consequences.” In fact many expats who have made Spain their home from around Europe share her view.

That said, many believe that a second wave will be inevitable as a result. If that’s the case, “may as well get out of the UK for a quick holiday in Spain while we can”, said another reader. Others believe that regardless of the outcome, Spain’s tourism industry simply needs the British tourists back. As Jan Stevenson rightly points out: “There are families who haven’t had any income since March and need tourism to feed their kids and pay their bills. Please look at both sides of the coin. Without tourism many will end up homeless.”

Although the British expats may not be ecstatic about the return of tourists from the UK, the news is celebrated by the tourism and hospitality industry from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca who are relying on British tourists for a recovery, and so are ready to welcome them back with open arms.

However, all holidaymakers arriving in Spain will have to adhere to three tests involving documentation checks, temperature checks and visual health checks to avoid Covid-19 contagion. If travellers fail any of the three checks, they will be seen by a doctor, according to the Spanish government. Travellers must also fill in a form detailing where they plan to stay during their trip and whether they’ve previously had coronavirus, as reported.