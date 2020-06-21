Brits Who Booked a Holiday This Summer Put Their Money on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

The United Kingdom and Spain have a special relationship when it comes to travel and tourism, this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, this relationship is still strong as most Brits who booked a getaway this summer are coming to the Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca.

A study conducted by the travel search engine Holiday Extra has highlighted that the Brits are most interested in Spain as their sunny destination. They note an increase in reservations from 26 to 35% and the most in-demand areas are Costa del Sol’s Malaga, Costa Blanca’s Alicante and Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

It is worth noting that in 2019, a stagger 18 million Brits came to Spain to enjoy the great food and even better weather. The survey showed that 43% of Brits are not worried about having to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return home and that 53% of Brits hope to travel abroad before the end of the year.