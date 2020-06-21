BREAKING NEWS: Police Declare Stabbings in Reading Park as Terrorist Attack

Thames Valley Police says Counter Terrorism Policing have now declared the stabbing attack which took place at a park in Reading as a terror incident.

A 25-year-old-man has been arrested in relation to the stabbings, it is understood the man is a Libyan Assylum seeker and has previous violent convictions. An urgent investigation is presently underway after special units searched through the man’s residence and evidence was collected, possibly his mobile phone that may have contact details on that would be useful to police.

It has been confirmed in the last few minutes that the man was, in fact, being considered for extradition but due to the turmoil in Libya at the moment it was ruled out, he had served a 12-month prison sentence for a criminal act and it is normal practice then to implement extradition in these cases.

The investigation continues.