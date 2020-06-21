932 Coronavirus Cases and 34 Outbreaks in Spain In the Last Month and a Half

In the last month and a half, there have been 34 outbreaks of the coronavirus across different areas of Spain, which have caused 982 new infections.

The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon, and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has assured that the 9 active outbreaks are currently under control.

These outbreaks have occurred in several different settings such as slaughterhouses, nursing homes, healthcare facilities, a mink farm, parties and even as a result of temporary workers crossing borders with France or Portugal.

Salvador Illa has assured that these 9 outbreaks have currently affected 92 people but that this is all under control.

The government officials have noted that there is a protocol in place in order to manage the outbreaks of epidemics, however, this will be updated within the next few days since larger outbreaks will require greater protocols.