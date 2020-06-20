Woman accused of setting fire to her Madrid home while her daughters and husband slept

A woman faces charges of attempted murder after a fire at her Madrid home endangering the lives of her husband and daughters, aged eight and 11, who were asleep at the time.

National Police have arrested the woman in connection with the blaze at the family home in the town of Cuidad Real on June 4.

At around 6:45 a.m, 091 received a call alerting emergency services to a fire. Officers were despatched and found all three members of the suspect’s family suffering from symptoms of smoke inhalation.

They were treated by medics at the scene while firefighters dealt with the fire.

According to reports, the father woke up to a strong smell of burning. Due to the volume of smoke he had to break a window to be able to breathe.

He managed to get himself and his children out of the house and into the street.

The woman, who had allegedly threatened to kill the whole family on several occasions, was not at home at the time.

The Scientific Police Brigade of the National Police of Ciudad Real determined there were two fires, one in the vicinity of the bedroom where the husband and daughters slept, and the other in the living room.

They also confirmed the fires had been set deliberately.

A National Police investigation has led to arrest of the wfie and mother and she will appear in court in Madrid to answer three counts of attempted murder.