Vueling Announces 600 Flights a Week with DISCOUNTS for Holidaymakers as Spain Opens its Borders

Vueling has announced 600 flights a week to 71 destinations from Barcelona this summer, as Spain opens its borders to international tourists.

To entice customers to fly with Vueling, the airline is offering discounted flights from 29.99 euros for national flights between July 15 and October 31. The offer is available from June 22-24 for national destinations, such as Mallorca, Ibiza, Malaga, Seville, Jerez, Bilbao Santander, A Coruna, Santiago de Compostela and Vigo.

From next week, Vueling will start operating flights from Barcelona to Granada, Santiago de Compostela, Lanzarote, Milan. Amsterdam, Rome (Fiumicino) and Copenhagen. From July 1, it will extend routes to airports of A Coruna, Asturias, Santander, Fuerteventura, Paris (Orly), Florence and Lisbon. After July 6 it plans to open up routes to Madrid, Vigo, Jerez, Valladolid, La Palma, Venice, Catania, Bologne, Naples, Brussels, Nice, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseilles, Nantes, Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Zurich, Stockholm, Oslo, Athens, Porto and Dublin.

Finally, from July 13, Vueling will start operating routes to San Sebastian, Almeria, Pisa, Palermo, Cagliari, Olbia, Bari, Birmingham, Manchester, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Santorini, Mikonos, Dubrovnik, Split, Prague, Vienna, Geneva, Tangier, Oran, Argel and Marrakesh.