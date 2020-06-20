UEFA Chooses ‘Safe’ Portugal’s Lisbon to Host Champions League Finals

UEFA has confirmed that it has chosen Lisbon to host this season’s Champions League final matches (between August 12-23).

Europe’s football governing body has chosen Portugal thanks to its reputation for being considered a “safe and low-risk Covid-19 destination”, according to UEFA’s President. According to UEFA, the quarter-finals and semi-finals matches will be split between Sporting’s Estádio José Alvalade XXI and Benfica’s Estádio da Luz. The final is scheduled to take place at Estádio da Luz on August 23. ‘Istanbul, which was due to host the final this season, will now do it next year instead,’ confirmed UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. UEFA chose Portugal to host the finals this year because it’s considered a “safe destination”, he added.

Commenting on Lisbon being chosen as the destination for UEFA’s finals this season, Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa stated: “I would like to thank our health professionals and all the Portuguese citizens who have helped our country to be considered as a ‘safe destination’. This is a huge message that UEFA has passed on to the world: that Portugal is a safe destination.” Costa believes the country has stood out due to the “transparent” way it has faced the pandemic, with a “focus on carrying out as many tests as possible”.

Costa also congratulated the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for its “notable work” in bringing the final stages of the European football club’s most prestigious competition to Lisbon. FPF President Fernando Gomes attributes the successful bid to the “Portuguese people’s response in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic”. “More than proving that UEFA trusts the FPF, this proves UEFA trusts the Portuguese people,” he added.