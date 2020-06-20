Spain’s PM Announces Strategy to Ensure ‘Essential Reserves’ to Cope with Future Health Emergencies

In today’s speech to the nation, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a new strategy to ensure “essential product reserves” to cope with future health emergencies.

Sánchez explained he is working on a new strategy that involves ensuring that the country has sufficient supplies of essential products should another outbreak occur. “This strategy will complement the reserves accumulated by each region,” he added. “However, it’s vital that regional governments work on their own strategies to ensure enough supplies too.”

“This strategy is a must so our country is better prepared to face possible future health emergencies,” stated Sánchez, from the Moncloa Palace.” Although we are in position now to advance and open up our country, we continue to be in a vulnerable position,” he stressed.

This news followed his speech announcing the end of the State of Alarm tomorrow, allowing the country to enter the “new normal” from next week. “It’s an honour to be the president of a great country,” added Sánchez, pointing out that “the State of Alarm has saved over 450,000 lives”, as reported.