Spain’s Galicia Offers Front-line Health Workers €250 Each to Spend on Holidays/Meals to Boost Tourism

Galicia’s President Alberto Núñez Feijóo has announced a €250 bonus for around 20,000 health/residential workers on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus.

They can exchange the money for meals or trips in the region to reactivate the Galician tourism and hospitality sector. The money will come in a prepaid Abanca card, which must be used between between July 15 and December 13 of this year. Companies in the sector, as well as travel agencies, will offer tourism packages/meals at reduced prices, created specifically for this initiative.

Health workers, nursing home staff, and those that work in juvenile and/or disability care centres, who have served the public between March 15 and June 15 will be eligible to apply for this initiative. Feijóo has earmarked around €5 million for this initiative out of the €58 million budget put aside to boost services in hospitality and tourism across the region.

Individuals that meet the requirements and wish to be part of the programme must complete an electronic form on the Galicia Tourism website. The money will be issued on a first-come first-served basis to those that qualify, to spend on packages and/or restaurants in qualifying companies in the Galician region