Spain’s Costa Blanca will receive slice of €56.7 million EU aid to repair storm DANA damage

The Region of Murcia, together with the Community of Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucia, will benefit from the €56.7 million approved by the European Union (EU) to tackle the damage caused storm DANA in September.

AT a press conference today, Cristina Maestre, Socialist MEP and spokesperson for the PSOE in Castilla-La Mancha, said the EU has responded to the request and demands made by region for aid to tackle one of the most devastating and catastrophic high level storms to hit Spain.

DANA affected a large part of southeast Spain and left six dead and one person missing, aside from structural damages caused.

The MEP said that “unfortunately” the human losses cannot be recovered, but the financial aid can help autonomous communities most affected by the storm repair the destruction left behind.