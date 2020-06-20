Portugal Mourns First Covid-19 Death of Health Professional

Portugal has registered the first Covid-19 death of a health professional this week, according to the country’s National Federation of Doctors, FNAM.

THE 68-year-old male doctor was working on the frontlines of the pandemic, and did not suffer from any other underlying conditions, confirmed FNAM. He was hospitalised in Lisbon’s São José hospital over the last 40 days. According to FNAM, the tragic news reveals the “high risks” faced by all the health workers on the frontline of this pandemic.

Commenting on the death, FNAM President Noel Carrilho stated: “His death proves without a doubt the risks faced by health professionals at the forefront of this pandemic”. As a result FNAM is “demanding” that the “real risk to doctors be recognised” by the Government and they want to be financially compensated for it.

According to Carrilho, the doctor died, “shortly after the prime minister dedicated the final phase of the Champions League to all health professionals”, as reported. “But doctors don’t want medals or football games”, pointed out Carrilho. “They want to be recognised in the manner that is normal for any profession, with optimum working conditions”.