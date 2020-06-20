Mumtaz in Puerto Banus is open again offering hearty Indian food and a very warm welcome

MUMTAZ in Puerto Banus has become a local institution after 37 years on the port and Euro Weekly News were there to visit their opening night on what has been an unprecedented time of closure on the coast.

Situated a stones throw from the water in an area most commonly reserved for the nouveau riche. The restaurant is welcoming to all diners regardless of their bank balance.

-- Advertisement --



What a lovely warm welcome we received from Manager Juan, who seated us with a fantastic view out across the port between two luxurious super yachts.

Juan was able to speak to us in both Spanish and English, pointing out that although there were some amazing options on the menu, they could be tailored to our tastes.

The obligatory papadums as appetisers were accompanied by thick and tasty, mango chutney, raita and chilli sauce.

As in all Indian restaurants I had to have the Onion Bhaji as a starter as have always claimed my favourite one is in my home town. However when a sharing portion arrived I may have changed my mind. They were perfectly crisp and fresh, not chewy, full of flavour but not overpowering. I found them light and a good size that did not fill me before my main.

Being so close to the sea, Mumtaz offers some great seafood option curries and upon suggestion we opted for the Tandoori King Prawns. We also chose a Chicken Dhansak, a sweet and sour medium curry with lentils and on request they were able to upgrade to a Chicken Tikka Dhansak to add to the flavour. The dishes were accompanied by Pilau Rice and Naan Bread.

You could hear the prawns sizzle all the way from the kitchen to the table and never mind being “King” they were the King’s BIG friend and were massive. The portion size of the curry became evidently deceivingly large also, and gladly so.

The Dhansak was smooth and well flavoured with a perfect level of spice and plump chicken chunks that were a clean bite. The rice plentiful and the naan well rested giving it a soft and doughy texture, not at all heavy.

Now, the Tandoori King Prawns. If you should ever visit Mumtaz, I strongly encourage you to order this dish. I had never had them before but I will certainly be having then again. Big, meaty, bursting with flavour and making me wish I had space for more. They have certainly made me realise that you should definitely take the chance to change from habit when ordering your usual curry.

With the beautiful surroundings and the relaxed, ambient feeling of the restaurant it would be an ideal place for a romantic dinner or those wishing to escape the noisy areas of town.

With the amiable Juan at the helm am sure they can steer this port side gem for another 37 years or more.