Malaga Police to Step Up Surveillance on Costa del Sol for San Juan’s Beach Festival on June 23

Malaga’s Local Police have announced that they will step up surveillance of its beaches during Spain’s annual San Juan beach festival, that’s celebrated across the country on June 23.

The Local Police will reinforce beach surveillance of the capital’s beaches from 9:00 pm on Tuesday June 23 until 6:00am on Wednesday June 24. In total, there will be around 56 more troops who will join over 180 agents during San Juan, confirmed the local law enforcement authorities.

Although official San Juan celebrations have been cancelled across the province and country, the authorities still expect families and friends to gather on beaches to celebrate the bonfire-jumping beach event that’s celebrated across Spain’s coastal towns to mark the official start of summer.

Local officers will ensure that safe distances between people and groups are maintained and that face masks are worn if safe distances can’t be respected, as well as prohibit any overcrowding. The Local Police have urged the public to behave responsibly and avoid crowds to prevent Covid-19 contagion.